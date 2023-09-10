Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.14

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and traded as low as $17.38. Deutsche Börse shares last traded at $17.39, with a volume of 53,113 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.53.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 28.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Börse AG will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

