Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,092.52

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,092.52 and traded as low as $1,969.05. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at $1,987.80, with a volume of 47 shares traded.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,092.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,062.97.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.
