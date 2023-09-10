BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.53

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.53 and traded as low as C$10.18. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF shares last traded at C$10.23, with a volume of 109,743 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%.

