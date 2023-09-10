Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,788.80

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,788.80 ($22.59) and traded as low as GBX 1,727 ($21.81). Imperial Brands shares last traded at GBX 1,756 ($22.18), with a volume of 934,343 shares traded.

IMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($31.57) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($21.22) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.78) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,225.83 ($28.11).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,788.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,840.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.43, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of £15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 997.73, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

