XOS (NASDAQ:XOSWW) and GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Head-To-Head Analysis

XOS (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Free Report) and GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XOS and GreenPower Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get XOS alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $29.03 million N/A N/A N/A N/A GreenPower Motor $53.43 million 1.70 -$15.04 million ($0.56) -6.48

XOS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GreenPower Motor.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 0 0 0 0 N/A GreenPower Motor 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for XOS and GreenPower Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

GreenPower Motor has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 79.06%. Given GreenPower Motor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GreenPower Motor is more favorable than XOS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of GreenPower Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of GreenPower Motor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares XOS and GreenPower Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS N/A N/A N/A GreenPower Motor -25.25% -48.86% -22.01%

Summary

GreenPower Motor beats XOS on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XOS

(Get Free Report)

Xos, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About GreenPower Motor

(Get Free Report)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation. It leases its vehicles to customers. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.