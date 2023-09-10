Analyzing Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) & Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Free Report) and Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Histogen and Horizon Therapeutics Public, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogen 0 0 0 0 N/A Horizon Therapeutics Public 0 8 0 0 2.00

Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus target price of $110.71, suggesting a potential downside of 4.08%. Given Horizon Therapeutics Public’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Horizon Therapeutics Public is more favorable than Histogen.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Histogen has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Histogen and Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogen $19,000.00 148.40 -$10.62 million ($2.92) -0.23 Horizon Therapeutics Public $3.63 billion 7.28 $521.48 million $1.87 61.72

Horizon Therapeutics Public has higher revenue and earnings than Histogen. Histogen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horizon Therapeutics Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Histogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Horizon Therapeutics Public shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Histogen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Horizon Therapeutics Public shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Histogen and Horizon Therapeutics Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogen -63,799.99% -100.56% -68.43% Horizon Therapeutics Public 12.02% 20.46% 11.52%

Summary

Horizon Therapeutics Public beats Histogen on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Histogen

Histogen Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing clinical and preclinical small molecule pan-caspase and caspase selective inhibitors that protect the body's natural process to restore immune function. The company's product candidates include emricasan for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as other infectious diseases. Its preclinical product candidates include CTS-2090 and CTS-2096, which are selective small molecule inhibitors of caspase-1 designed for the treatment of various inflammatory diseases. Histogen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation. It markets TEPEZZA (teprotumumab-trbw) for intravenous infusion; KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase injection) for intravenous infusion; RAVICTI (glycerol phenylbutyrate) oral liquid; PROCYSBI (cysteamine bitartrate) delayed-release capsules and granules for oral use; ACTIMMUNE (interferon gamma-1b) injection for subcutaneous use; BUPHENYL (sodium phenylbutyrate) tablets and powder for oral use; QUINSAIR (levofloxacin) solution for inhalation; and UPLIZNA (inebilizumab-cdon) injection for intravenous use. The company also markets PENNSAID (diclofenac sodium topical solution) for topical use; DUEXIS (ibuprofen/famotidine) tablets for oral use; RAYOS (prednisone) delayed-release tablets for oral use; and VIMOVO (naproxen/esomeprazole magnesium) delayed-release tablets for oral use. It has collaboration agreements with HemoShear Therapeutics, LLC; Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.; Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.; Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Q32 Bio Inc.; and Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. The company was formerly known as Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company and changed its name to Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company in May 2019. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

