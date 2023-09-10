Horizen Price Tops $6.92 on Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $6.92 or 0.00026810 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $97.58 million and $3.21 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00095528 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00048305 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,106,769 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

