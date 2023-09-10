Financial Comparison: NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) & Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC)

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) and Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NuScale Power and Ares Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuScale Power $11.80 million 114.99 -$57.07 million ($0.66) -8.97 Ares Acquisition N/A N/A $20.98 million N/A N/A

Ares Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NuScale Power.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NuScale Power has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ares Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

10.7% of NuScale Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of Ares Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of NuScale Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Ares Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NuScale Power and Ares Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuScale Power -654.97% -43.96% -33.64% Ares Acquisition N/A -41.82% -1.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NuScale Power and Ares Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuScale Power 0 2 1 0 2.33 Ares Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

NuScale Power presently has a consensus target price of $12.17, suggesting a potential upside of 105.52%. Given NuScale Power’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NuScale Power is more favorable than Ares Acquisition.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs. NuScale Power Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale Power Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Fluor Enterprises, Inc.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

