Financial Review: Applied Digital (APLD) versus Its Rivals

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) is one of 137 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Applied Digital to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Applied Digital has a beta of 4.17, suggesting that its stock price is 317% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Digital’s peers have a beta of 1.35, suggesting that their average stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Applied Digital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -80.60% -61.59% -22.75% Applied Digital Competitors -62.96% -1,902.57% -81.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

53.8% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Applied Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Applied Digital and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Digital Competitors 593 3360 5202 88 2.52

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 17.87%. Given Applied Digital’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Digital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied Digital and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $55.39 million -$44.65 million -10.57 Applied Digital Competitors $1.06 billion -$56.01 million -1.97

Applied Digital’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Applied Digital. Applied Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Applied Digital beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.