Reviewing GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) and Clean TeQ (OTCMKTS:CTEQF)

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) and Clean TeQ (OTCMKTS:CTEQF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares GFL Environmental and Clean TeQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GFL Environmental -4.44% 4.38% 1.48% Clean TeQ N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for GFL Environmental and Clean TeQ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GFL Environmental 0 0 9 0 3.00 Clean TeQ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

GFL Environmental currently has a consensus target price of $42.72, indicating a potential upside of 32.27%. Given GFL Environmental’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GFL Environmental is more favorable than Clean TeQ.

64.7% of GFL Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of GFL Environmental shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GFL Environmental and Clean TeQ’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GFL Environmental $7.40 billion 1.61 -$239.84 million ($0.86) -37.56 Clean TeQ N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Clean TeQ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GFL Environmental.

Summary

GFL Environmental beats Clean TeQ on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc. offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers. GFL Environmental Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

About Clean TeQ

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides metals recovery and industrial water treatment services primarily in Australia. It operates in two segments, Water and Metals. The Water segment offers Continuous Ionic Filtration, Macroporous Polymer Adsorption, and Graphene Oxide and BIOCLENS resin technologies to filter, separate, purify, and recycle polluted water for drinking, agricultural, recreational, and industrial uses. The Metals segment provides Clean-iX resin technology for the extraction and purification of a range of resources, including base and precious metals, as well as radioactive elements, such as uranium. This segment is also involved in the development of the Sunrise project in New South Wales. Clean TeQ Holdings Limited was founded in 1990 and is based in Notting Hill, Australia.

