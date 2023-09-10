Comparing Yoshiharu Global (YOSH) and The Competition

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Yoshiharu Global to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Yoshiharu Global and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Yoshiharu Global Competitors 510 4360 5631 269 2.53

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 17.22%. Given Yoshiharu Global’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yoshiharu Global has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yoshiharu Global $8.28 million -$3.49 million -0.83 Yoshiharu Global Competitors $2.04 billion $190.78 million 11.34

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Yoshiharu Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Yoshiharu Global. Yoshiharu Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yoshiharu Global -53.47% -94.50% -31.16% Yoshiharu Global Competitors 2.71% -16.79% 2.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Yoshiharu Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yoshiharu Global competitors beat Yoshiharu Global on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

Yoshiharu Global Company Profile

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

