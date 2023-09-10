Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger updated its FY24 guidance to $4.45-4.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.45-$4.60 EPS.

Kroger Stock Up 3.1 %

KR stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Kroger by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

