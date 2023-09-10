13D Management LLC Invests $6.53 Million in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

13D Management LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,000. Rogers comprises 3.3% of 13D Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,666,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Rogers by 35,179.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 640,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,415,000 after acquiring an additional 638,501 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rogers by 12,359.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,856,000 after acquiring an additional 508,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rogers by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $582,882,000 after acquiring an additional 392,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,460,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers stock opened at $131.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.95. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $98.45 and a 12 month high of $256.00.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.10 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 10.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anne K. Roby purchased 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $148.06 per share, with a total value of $46,638.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rogers news, Director Anne K. Roby purchased 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.06 per share, with a total value of $46,638.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,056.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $41,541.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,901.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

