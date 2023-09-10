Liberty One Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 49,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $50.69 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

