13D Management LLC Has $5.25 Million Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

13D Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Asbury Automotive Group comprises about 2.7% of 13D Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. 13D Management LLC owned 0.12% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABG. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 47.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

NYSE:ABG opened at $222.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.88 and a 12-month high of $256.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $8.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.24 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

