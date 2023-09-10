13D Management LLC Sells 173,900 Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

13D Management LLC lessened its position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,900 shares during the period. Pearson accounts for about 3.1% of 13D Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. 13D Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Pearson worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pearson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,786,000 after buying an additional 44,631 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 2.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 379.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 707,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 559,559 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Pearson by 198.1% in the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 314,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 208,990 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Pearson in the first quarter valued at $111,000. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSO. StockNews.com upgraded Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Pearson from GBX 880 ($11.11) to GBX 900 ($11.37) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,230 ($15.53) to GBX 1,190 ($15.03) in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.63) to GBX 1,030 ($13.01) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,056.67.

Pearson Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46. Pearson plc has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $12.03.

Pearson Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

