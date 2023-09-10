Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,345,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,565,000 after purchasing an additional 349,165 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $644,715,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $73.20 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

