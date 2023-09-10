Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Deere & Company by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 3.4% in the first quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.8% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $399.66 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $328.62 and a one year high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $417.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.58.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.78%.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.53.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

