Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stake Raised by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,875 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $248.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.90. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88. The company has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.41, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,130 shares of company stock worth $40,267,273 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.19.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

