Ibex Wealth Advisors Sells 51,171 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ibex Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,171 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in NextEra Energy by 23,938.9% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,646,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,527 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $166,747,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $166,747,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE opened at $66.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average of $73.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,836 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

