Ibex Wealth Advisors Sells 427 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Aflac were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFL. Bank of America increased their target price on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Aflac Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $74.83 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.03 and a 52-week high of $78.43. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

