13D Management LLC Has $10.39 Million Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

13D Management LLC increased its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,075 shares during the period. Freshpet comprises approximately 5.3% of 13D Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. 13D Management LLC owned 0.33% of Freshpet worth $10,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

In other news, Director Walter N. George bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,851.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FRPT opened at $73.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 0.95. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.13.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

