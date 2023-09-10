Ibex Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Ibex Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 601.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RRR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $42.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $51.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $416.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.60 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 276.42% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 26.88%.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

