Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 77.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 38,464 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

CNQ stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $66.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average of $57.76.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.6744 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CNQ. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

