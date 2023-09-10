Ibex Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Agree Realty by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.06.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ADC opened at $60.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $76.10.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.91%.

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

In other news, CFO Peter Coughenour bought 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.79 per share, with a total value of $30,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,543 shares in the company, valued at $404,291.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter Coughenour acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.79 per share, with a total value of $30,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,543 shares in the company, valued at $404,291.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Craig Erlich purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.36 per share, with a total value of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,556.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 53,751 shares of company stock worth $3,382,660. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

