Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chubb were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.0% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.4% during the first quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $204.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.17 and a 200-day moving average of $197.46. The company has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,275. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

