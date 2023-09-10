STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stake Increased by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 45.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 48.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.96. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $258,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

