Ibex Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,365 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 144.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.82.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

