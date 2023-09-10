Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $4.92 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 143.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 44.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.19 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average is $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.56%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VICI

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.