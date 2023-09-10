Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.00 million-$185.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.91 million.

Lantronix Trading Up 28.3 %

NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $5.13 on Friday. Lantronix has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.86 million, a P/E ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 2.06.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lantronix will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LTRX. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Lantronix from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantronix currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LTRX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantronix

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 57.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 146,421 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 27.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 674,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 145,527 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 20.5% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 833,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 141,927 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the first quarter worth $433,000. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lantronix

(Get Free Report)

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.