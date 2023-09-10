Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys 254 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.0% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,683,673,000 after purchasing an additional 640,839 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $3,067,232,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,648. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $247.29 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $248.87. The firm has a market cap of $460.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.99 and a 200 day moving average of $231.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

