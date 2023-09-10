Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOO) & Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Head-To-Head Review

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Free Report) and Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sotherly Hotels and Hersha Hospitality Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A Hersha Hospitality Trust 0 10 0 0 2.00

Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus target price of $9.63, indicating a potential downside of 2.18%. Given Hersha Hospitality Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hersha Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels $173.06 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Hersha Hospitality Trust $405.87 million 0.97 $146.72 million $3.10 3.17

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hersha Hospitality Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Sotherly Hotels.

Profitability

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels N/A N/A N/A Hersha Hospitality Trust 38.77% 19.42% 9.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.0% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Sotherly Hotels pays an annual dividend of $1.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Hersha Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Hersha Hospitality Trust pays out 6.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Hersha Hospitality Trust beats Sotherly Hotels on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HT.

