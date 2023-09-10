Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) versus Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Critical Survey

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) and Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Chico’s FAS and Aritzia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chico’s FAS 6.19% 29.62% 8.89% Aritzia N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.0% of Chico’s FAS shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Chico’s FAS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chico’s FAS 0 1 1 0 2.50 Aritzia 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Chico’s FAS and Aritzia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Chico’s FAS presently has a consensus price target of $6.63, suggesting a potential upside of 45.93%. Aritzia has a consensus price target of $45.67, suggesting a potential upside of 163.21%. Given Aritzia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aritzia is more favorable than Chico’s FAS.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chico’s FAS and Aritzia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chico’s FAS $2.12 billion 0.26 $109.00 million $1.07 4.24 Aritzia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Chico’s FAS has higher revenue and earnings than Aritzia.

Summary

Chico’s FAS beats Aritzia on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc. operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels. The WHBM brand sells everyday basics and denim, polished casual apparel, relaxed workwear, black and white pieces, feminine all-occasion dresses, shoes, belts, scarves, handbags, and jewelry for women. The Soma brand sells private branded lingerie, sleepwear, and loungewear products. It also sells its products through retail stores and catalogs; and through chicos.com, chicosofftherack.com, whbm.com, and soma.com, as well as through third party channels. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes. It offers its products under the Wilfred, Wilfred Free, Babaton, The Group by Babaton, Babaton 101, Ten by Babaton, Tna, Little Moon, Sunday Best, Super World, TnAction, Denim Forum, Auxiliary, Talula, Tna x EMU, New Era, and Merrell brands. The company was formerly known as Aritzia Capital Corporation and changed its name to Aritzia Inc. in August 2016. Aritzia Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

