Head-To-Head Comparison: Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) and Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF)

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Free Report) and Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Power Co. of Canada and Kansas City Life Insurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Co. of Canada N/A N/A N/A $2.72 9.97 Kansas City Life Insurance $476.64 million 0.51 -$16.22 million ($1.21) -20.67

Power Co. of Canada has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kansas City Life Insurance. Kansas City Life Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Co. of Canada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Power Co. of Canada pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Kansas City Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Power Co. of Canada pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kansas City Life Insurance pays out -46.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Power Co. of Canada and Kansas City Life Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Co. of Canada 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kansas City Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Power Co. of Canada currently has a consensus price target of $40.06, suggesting a potential upside of 47.70%. Given Power Co. of Canada’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Power Co. of Canada is more favorable than Kansas City Life Insurance.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.7% of Power Co. of Canada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 63.1% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Power Co. of Canada and Kansas City Life Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Co. of Canada N/A N/A N/A Kansas City Life Insurance -2.40% -2.33% -0.24%

Summary

Power Co. of Canada beats Kansas City Life Insurance on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power Co. of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services. It also provides employer-sponsored retirement plan, individual retirement account and drawdown, investment option, and education services, as well as taxable brokerage accounts; private keeping and administrative services; payout annuities, equity release mortgages, life bonds, mortgage, securities, pension, private equity, and financial services; and investment products, such as equity, fixed income, absolute return and alternative strategies, exchange traded funds, and trust funds. The company was incorporated in 1925 and is based in Montreal, Canada. Power Corporation of Canada operates as a subsidiary of Pansolo Holding Inc.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.