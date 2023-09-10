Financial Review: World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) and Saras (OTCMKTS:SAAFY)

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) and Saras (OTCMKTS:SAAFY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares World Kinect and Saras’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Kinect $59.04 billion 0.02 $114.20 million $1.85 12.02 Saras N/A N/A N/A ($0.87) -7.61

World Kinect has higher revenue and earnings than Saras. Saras is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than World Kinect, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Kinect 0.22% 6.48% 1.68% Saras N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.1% of World Kinect shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Saras shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of World Kinect shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for World Kinect and Saras, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Kinect 1 0 1 0 2.00 Saras 0 0 0 0 N/A

World Kinect presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.96%. Given World Kinect’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe World Kinect is more favorable than Saras.

Summary

World Kinect beats Saras on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits. Its Land segment offers fuel, lubricants, heating oil, natural gas, power, and related products and services to retail petroleum operators, as well as industrial, commercial, residential and government customers. This segment also offers energy procurement management, price risk management, and sustainability solutions, such as carbon management and renewable energy solutions; distributes fuel under long-term contracts to branded and unbranded distributors, convenience stores, and retail fuel outlets operated by third parties; and distributes heating oil and unbranded fuel, as well as offers transportation logistics. Its Marine segment markets fuel, lubricants, and related products and services to international container, dry bulk and tanker fleets, commercial cruise lines, yachts and time charter operators, offshore rig owners and operators, the U.S., foreign governments, and other fuel suppliers. Its marine fuel-related services include management services to procure fuel, cost control, quality control, and claims management services. This segment also engages in the fueling of vessels, and transportation and delivery of fuel and fuel-related products. The company was formerly known as World Fuel Services Corporation and changed its name to World Kinect Corporation in June 2023. World Kinect Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Saras

Saras S.p.A. engages in the oil refinery business in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Industrial & Marketing; and Renewables segments. It also sells and distributes oil products, such as diesel, gasoline, diesel fuel for heating, liquefied petroleum gas, virgin naphtha, bunkering, and aviation fuel. In addition, the company generates and sells electricity through an integrated gasification combined cycle plant with a total installed capacity of 575 megawatts; and a wind farm with a total installed capacity of 171 megawatts. Further, it provides consultancy, engineering, and technological development services in the oil refining, petrochemical, chemical, and energy industry sectors. Additionally, the company owns and operates depots located in Arcola and Cartagena. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

