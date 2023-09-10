Axa S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,433,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 419,456 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $69,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $225.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

