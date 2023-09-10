Brokerages Set MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Target Price at $316.10

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $314.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $234.00 to $213.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MarketAxess

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $226.63 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $399.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.27.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 34.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.92%.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon acquired 4,270 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,245,317.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher R. Concannon purchased 4,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $238.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,053.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 49.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.