Head-To-Head Survey: Schneider Electric S.E. (SBGSF) and Its Peers

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Free Report) is one of 155 public companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Schneider Electric S.E. to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.7% of Schneider Electric S.E. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Schneider Electric S.E. pays an annual dividend of $1.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Schneider Electric S.E. pays out 56.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 28.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Schneider Electric S.E. lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schneider Electric S.E. 0 0 0 0 N/A Schneider Electric S.E. Competitors 1046 3573 4811 62 2.41

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Schneider Electric S.E. and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 18.34%. Given Schneider Electric S.E.’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Schneider Electric S.E. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Schneider Electric S.E. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schneider Electric S.E. N/A N/A N/A Schneider Electric S.E. Competitors -10.23% -8.42% 0.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Schneider Electric S.E. and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Schneider Electric S.E. N/A N/A 50.78 Schneider Electric S.E. Competitors $6.33 billion $425.92 million 643.50

Schneider Electric S.E.’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Schneider Electric S.E.. Schneider Electric S.E. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Schneider Electric S.E. peers beat Schneider Electric S.E. on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation business worldwide. It offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical vehicle charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, power and energy monitoring systems, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, field services, and switchboards and enclosures. The company also provides access control, controllers, expansion modules, servers and HMIs, fire and security products, sensors, valve and valve actuator, variable speed and frequency drives, feeder automation, grid automation and SCADA software products, medium voltage switchgears and transformers, outdoor equipment, substation automation products, and switchgear components. In addition, it offers critical power and cooling services, data center software, IT power distribution products, prefabricated data center modules, racks and accessories, security and environmental monitoring, surge protection and power conditioning, and uninterruptible power supply products; home automation and security, installation materials and systems, light switches, emergency lighting, and electrical sockets; and human machine interface, industrial automation software, industrial communication, interface and control relays, measurement and instrumentation, motion control and robotics, signaling devices, solar and energy storage, power supplies, power protection and transformers, process control and safety, RFID systems, and other industrial automation and control products, as well as PLC, PAC, and dedicated controllers. The company was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

