Piper Sandler Increases GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $65.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.07.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 0.18. GitLab has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.79.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $510,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 520,134 shares in the company, valued at $26,563,243.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $12,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 290,580 shares of company stock valued at $15,179,123. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in GitLab by 62.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 3,816.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 177,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 229.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at $1,634,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

