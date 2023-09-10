Analysts Set Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) PT at C$25.64

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.43.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GEI. Scotiabank set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.50 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$20.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 306.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$19.29 and a 1 year high of C$25.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.46.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.45 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 47.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.6286853 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

