Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives $123.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 1.3% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $96.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.45. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $112.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 31.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

