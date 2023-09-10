Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives $3.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEF. TheStreet downgraded Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the second quarter worth approximately $2,897,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Telefónica by 4.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,385,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,703,000 after purchasing an additional 224,249 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Telefónica by 8.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 445,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 35,095 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 82,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,278,000. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Telefónica has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

