NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 334.29 ($4.22).

NWG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.04) to GBX 260 ($3.28) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.55) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.67) to GBX 330 ($4.17) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.55) to GBX 340 ($4.29) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Insider Activity

NatWest Group Trading Down 0.3 %

In other NatWest Group news, insider Roisin Donnelly bought 1,101 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of £2,697.45 ($3,406.73). Corporate insiders own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

LON:NWG opened at GBX 224.10 ($2.83) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 498.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 236.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 255.45. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 210.90 ($2.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 313.10 ($3.95).

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Articles

