Analysts Set PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) PT at $156.47

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.47.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,541,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $736,154,000 after purchasing an additional 122,139 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,740,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,647,000 after purchasing an additional 697,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $135.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $107.40 and a 52 week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 46.68%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

