Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

RHHBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Roche in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Roche alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RHHBY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Roche Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in Roche by 5.0% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 38,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche by 101.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Roche by 21.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roche by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Roche by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 27,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $35.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.95. Roche has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About Roche

(Get Free Report

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.