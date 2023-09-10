Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,144.71.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,310.00 to $2,230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,945.10 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,344.05 and a 12 month high of $2,175.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,970.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,895.47. The company has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,207 shares of company stock worth $6,434,541 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

