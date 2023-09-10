Analysts Set United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Target Price at $455.25

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $455.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in United Rentals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:URI opened at $463.77 on Friday. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $256.23 and a 1-year high of $492.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 40.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

