Southern (NYSE:SO) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $67.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Southern has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.32. The company has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.86.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,605 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,979,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 586.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 162.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

