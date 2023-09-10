TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.21.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $91.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.29. The company has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $92.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,162 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $415,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.