GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Truist Financial

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on GitLab from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on GitLab from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GitLab in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.07.

Get GitLab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GitLab

GitLab Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 0.18. GitLab has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.79.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $1,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 530,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,313,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $1,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 530,134 shares in the company, valued at $25,313,898.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,580 shares of company stock worth $15,179,123 in the last ninety days. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $894,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of GitLab by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 18,191 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 283.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 102,394 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.